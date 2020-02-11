Birds of Prey Bombed!

I was pretty happy to hear the news because maybe it means Margot Robbie is losing some of her hype. She’s really not that interesting of an actor, and she’s definitely overrated. I get it, she looks good, despite looking 10 years older than she says she is, but that’s not compelling enough of an argument for me to think she’s worth going to the movies for.

Maybe with the Oscar Results, this means the end of the Comic Book cash grab? Or maybe the public was just so excited for the Oscars, that they spent their weekend watching / reading Parasite. No time to get to that Friday premiere of a much anticipated comic book movie, that may be less “anticipated’ and more “overly hyped thanks to marketing”.

All these movies are basically designed to help make these rich people even more rich, with crap content, that international markets like to watch and say “AMERICA” to.

I am not a comic book nerd and wish I was because then maybe I would understand why everything is a comic book movie, instead it just seems to be about the dollars.

We are at the point where actors try to win Oscars in meaningful movies, only to turn around and book the first big pay day they can, like they were Brie Larson. Instead of making good content because I guess at our core, humans like as much hype as they can get around themselves and as much MONEY as they can get and Comic Book movies are the way.

I don’t know enough about Harley Quinn to say that it was the character that was unable to carry the movie, I feel like any character can carry a movie, provided it is a good movie.

I do know that Suicide Squad, which this was a sequel to was a flop, so doing a spin off with just Margot Robbie, seems like it was poor judgment.

Obviously, they are making it a feminist thing. They are saying it didn’t do well because it was a Woman Directed Woman Lead Character, I never believe those lies. If it was a good movie it wouldn’t matter. Stop making excuses.

Maybe people will just watch it when it is streaming, I mean we are in the midst of a CORONA VIRUS crisis, keep me the hell away from any public areas.

Margot Robbie is not a fantasy of mine, Harley Quinn and Comic Books aren’t a fantasy of mine, so I don’t really care about any of this. I just think it’s great to see Comic Book movies you know they put 97 million dollars into make 33 million in the first weekend. They’ll make their money back and then some but let’s hope this is the end of garbage movies.

Did any of ya’ll see it? Give me a review in 10 words or less.