Club is Not Paying for Stripper’s Injuries

I am sure you have all seen the above video by now. It is a stripper who fell on her face from two stories up and now has her jaw wired shut, which as you can imagine is negatively impacting business. Girl needs that mouth back.

Once she hit the ground, she kept the act up, in a “The Show Must Go On” viral moment that people are loving.

I have no idea how this was filmed because I am from the era of stripclubs not letting you use your phones. If they saw you on the phone, the goon bouncers would throw you out.

I guess times have changed, where stripping is something that adds clout to your social media presence. Like you aren’t just a cam girl, or an OnlyFans / Patreon girl, you actually go out there on stage and perform. An artist getting paid in singles by the fans, if you will.

The stripper, who I guess you can’t call a stripper anymore because it is triggering and derogatory. They prefer “EXOTIC DANCER” which sounds a little racist to me but these Politically Correct nomenclatures are always as backwards as the people advocating them.

Her name is Genea Sky and the club where she works is not being held accountable. I know strippers / exotic dancers / titty flashers, usually BUY IN to perform as a loop hole in the law to make what they do not prostitution, so under that clause in the agreement, no insurance payouts are to happen.

If a girl climbs a pole two stories without a safety harness, she’s gotta deal with the damage. Maybe with her plastic surgeon who already knows her all too well.

I guess it’s time to call Jimmy Hoffa from wherever he is hiding to start that Sex Worker union. So that working conditions for these girls come with Workman’s comp, and other benefits like making them harness into the pole like they were ROOFERS.

Nothing says sexy like an industrial harness. I mean the BDSM crowd would be happy as hell and they could make matching lingerie stripper harness pole sets. I just created an industry. I gotta patent this before I lose out like I always do.

When did stripping become Cirque du Soliel. What dude asked for the TALLEST STRIPPER POLE IN TOWN as a marketing hook.

I don’t get it, I’m just there for the titties.