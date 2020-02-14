First look at the Suicide Squad Reboot

So we all saw the new Harley Quinn movie Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn totally bomb at the box office, but that isn’t stopping Warner Brothers from throwing Margot Robbie into the same role in the new “The Suicide Squad” movie.

Margot and the team, including Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis and Jai Courtney started filming this week in Panama City. Idris Elba and John Cena were also seen on set in Panama. It’s all very confusing for someone who isn’t in the DC gang, I haven’t seen the original Suicide Squad movie where Jared Leto debuted his “Joker” but it looks like Margot is destined to fully become Harley Quinn now until the day she dies. According to IMDB, Robbie has signed on for this sequel AND another unnamed Joker/Harley Quinn movie with Leto.

So Margot Robbie became Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, and then Birds of Prey, and now The Suicide Squad, and then the unnamed project. I can’t wait to see Margot Robbie at 80 years old in some tight black and red latex bodysuits, running around the old folks home. Who’s writing the screenplay for “The Assisted Suicide Squad” that features the stars in their old age, begging to die – because they are going to keep making these movies for the next hundred years.