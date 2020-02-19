Ralph Lauren’s Weird Old Hollywood Campaign

I am actually a fan of Ralph Lauren. I’m not some fashionista who bothers paying attention to what I wear. Most of the time I am on the couch pantsless avoiding any actual activity that requires me leaving the house. That’s where people are and people are shit.

However, Ralph Lauren’s always been classic Americana, with rustic vibe. It’s overpriced fashion sure, but it doesn’t seem as queer, over the top, or ugly to me.

This is his Spring / Summer campaign, and don’t worry, I am not trying to turn this site into a Fashion Site.

I just came across the pics, that they say channels Old Hollywood and we’re into Hollywood, right?

I thought it was funny that Ralph put himself in each of the images, but I guess when you name a brand after yourself that you turn into a billion dollar a year brand, and that has lasted over 40 years, you get a bit of an Ego.

This campaign is featuring Faretta and Felice Noordhoff and the global campaign features Chiharu Okunugi and Hyun Ji Shin.

Weird campaign, this is fashion, check it out.