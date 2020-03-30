Be Superman in a World of Clark Kents

Not too many things wake people up like a worldwide pandemic. Only an Alien invasion or a World War could do better at getting people to think about what’s really important, what really matters, and how to protect it. I wonder how many men are getting the “side eye” from their significant other right now? She (possibly he) is wondering how you would do if shit really hit the fan. Can you fight? Do you know how to start a fire? Can you make soap from scratch? These might be just a few things you want to think about as we either get thru this or don’t. No one wants to be with a victim, no matter how much you may want to empathize with one. Women especially fall into this category. Sure, stereotypically they tend to more sensitive to the plight of others, but they don’t want to take care of an equal, especially if they are in a relationship with said equal. What woman wants to walk down a dark alley and have to worry about defending both of you? No woman wants to be the one to yell “RUN! SAVE YOURSELF!!!”.

The point is, learn a skill. Hell, you got time right now so learn several. Maybe another language. Maybe how to hunt. Maybe do a push up or fifty. If you haven’t noticed, this civilization is fragile. It could go at a moments notice. With that being said, I’d like to quote my anarchist pal the Joker by saying: “When the chips are down, these ‘civilized people”, they’ll eat each other.”.

Be prepared son. That’s my motto. Be prepared.

Yours Truly,

Tyler Durden