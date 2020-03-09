Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas are Dating

Academy Award winning actor Ben Affleck and the new Bond girl Ana de Armas are apparently dating. The two have been working on an erotic thriller together and are currently down in the actresses home country, Cuba and were seen in some photos “getting close”. There are even photos from back in November of them sharing drinks which means they’ve probably sucked each others dicks prior to that point. So they’re dating or sleeping together at least, Ben washed-up Affleck scored the newest Hollywood IT girl.

If he can get that shitty back tattoo and still land a chick as hot as Ana there is hope for us all. Unless of course Ana de Armas us just using him for whatever she can to get further ahead as this new “it” girl and get rid of him when they wrap filming. I mean, were talking about her right?