Bradley Cooper to Play Barry Gibb in Bee Gees Biopic

Anthony McCarten is the writer who put together the epic Queen movie Bohemian Rhapsody which brought us Ramy Malek as Freddie Mercury, he also brought us the Stephen Hawking biopic The Theory of Everything. McCarten is now working on a Bee Gees movie and apparently Bradley Cooper is set to star as Barry Gibb.

With Barry being the last surviving member of the band which was made up of brothers Maurice and Robin, I assume Barry must have some approval over who plays him if hes involved at all in the film. Not much is known yet about the movie or release but we did get to hear Cooper’s singing voice in his remake of A Star is Born with Lady Gaga (which was actually the worst version of all 3 if you ask me) so it will be interesting to see if he can hit the right notes as Gibb.