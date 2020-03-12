Kate Beckinsale Says Harvey Weinstein Told her to Shake Her Ass

Kate Beckinsale had something to say after hearing the news of Harvey Weinstein’s sentencing to 23 years in prison for rape. The 46 year old actress took to her Instagram to share photos from the 2001 premiere of her film Serendipity, which was being held in New York not even a month after the September 11th attacks. Kate said that the entire cast wasn’t into having the premiere but that Harvey insisted.

“These photos were taken at the premiere of Serendipity on October 5,2001. We all refused to go because holding a premiere mere weeks after 9/11 with the city still smoking felt like the most insensitive, tone deaf,disrespectful idea possible .But Harvey insisted. We flew into New York and somehow got through it.” The actress wrote.

After the premiere however, Harvey invited Kate and her then 2 year old daughter Lily Mo Sheen over for a playdate, which is when apparently Harvey verbally attacked Kate and told her to shake her ass and tits on the red carpet. Harvey kinda did have a point, he’s put a lot of money up for the movie to succeed and in this case he’s the boss?

Here is what Kate claims he said:

He started screaming “you stupid fucking CUNT, you CUNT you ruined my premiere .” I had no idea what he was talking about and started to shake.He said,”If I am throwing a red carpet you get in a tight dress, you shake your ass you shake your tits you do not go down it looking like a fucking lesbian you stupid fucking cunt. – I don’t care -it’s my fucking premiere and if I want pussy on the red carpet that’s what I get”.

So Kate Beckinsale is stoked to hear Harvey got 23 years in jail, and hopes actresses won’t be told to show up to premiere’s for the movies they are starring in and to shake their asses and put a smile on because it’s their job.