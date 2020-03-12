Mark-Paul Gosselaar in Zack Morris Drag

Mark-Paul Gosselaar who’s name you probably only know for being Zack Morris on Saved by the Bell, is getting into his Zack drag to reprise his role as Preppy in the new NBC streaming series, theres no release date yet but the service its premiering on is only launching this April. Mario Lopez is set to return as A.C. Slater and his love interest and original annoying feminist Jessie Spano will bring Elizabeth Berkley back onto our screens, unless you’re like me and re-watch Showgirls every 6 months.

Apparently everybody’s crush Kelly Kapowski will also be returning, with Tiffani Amber Thiessen scheduled to appear in 1 or 2 episodes, according to Gosselaar. I’m sure you won’t be surprised to hear that Lark Voorhies will not be coming back as Lisa Turtle considering she’s been a complete mess since the show ended. Screech aka Dustin Diamond has yet to be included in the reboot and was quoted as saying “You can’t have a reboot without Screech”. I don’t agree.

The reeboot’s plot has been summarized as this: