Seth Rogan Live Tweets CATS While Stoned

Canadian actor Seth Rogan is a known stoner, so he got high and watched the Razzie Award Nominated CATS movie. These are his remarks:

I’m pretty stoned and watching Cats. I’ve never seen the broadway show. It is truly trippy. Am I supposed to know what a Jellicle is? They’ve said it 200,000 times but I don’t know what’s happening haha.

Also the scale is bizarre. The behind the scenes features, which are amazing, said the set is 2.5 times scale but that would mean cats are like 60 pounds in real life!

They made them go to cat school.

The mice!?!?!?!?!?!!?

These cats are like 2 feet tall in this world. That’s a huge fucking cat.

This is so “Broadway funny”.

Some cats in pants. Some no pants.

“Let’s make 35 nonsense songs introducing cats!” – The makers of cats.

They move so funny.

Jason Derulos feet don’t look like they’re touching the ground.

Judi Dench is in a cat fur coat which I can only assume is socially APPALLING in this world.

I have a hard time getting actors to rehearse for like 20 mins. They got these people to train to lick their hands and rub them in their hair for weeks!!!

WHAT IS JELLICLE?!,!?

Their tales are dancing.

CG cat people dancing is odd. Is it impressive? I don’t know!

These cats are straight up wearing white chuck taylors!!!

Did they commission little chucks from the cat shoe maker?

How many times they say the word “cat” in a this?

Ian Mckellan just straight up has normal fingers.

“Do it more like a cat!” – the director of cats.

“You sure it’s not weird?” – actor in Cats.

“Nah fam it’s fucking genius! People have loved this shit for decades! It’s perfect!”

“Yeah I’m a cat but I tap dance so I’m gonna need to commission some tiny tap shoes.”

These cats love to mess up a made bed.

Oh the cats of the railway train! Fucking finally!

Wide Awake!!!!! Ahaha

Some cats get high heels which is funny to picture in real life.

A lot of neon lights at knee height in London in the 30’s.

Is the milk bar for humans??! For cats? Is this in Clockwork Orange world? Huh?

Judi dench looks the most cuddly.

Is magic cat a thing?

“The Theater Cat!” Let’s intro another fucking cat!!!

Like why even make these actors show up on set? They’re playing cats.

Some cats get high heels which is funny to picture in real life.Out of respect, I’ll leave Idris out of all this.

Now they’re on the railroad tracks they seem way too small!!!

Alright I’m turning this off and watching 90 day fiancé. Good night. Stay clean as fuck.

If you all enjoy commentary on terrible movies (and it seems you do), I recommend you spend some self isolation time listening to hands down my favorite podcast, HOW DID THIS GET MADE? in which truly hilarious comedians dissect truly awful movies. Enjoy.