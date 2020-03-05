Sinead O’Connor Is Looking for Love

Sinead O’Connor, who now goes by Shuhada Sadaqat since converting to Islam, is officially looking for love.

The Nothing Compares 2U singer revealed on Twitter than her daughter has signed her up to the Channel 4 reality show called “First Dates” – the show documents multiple couples having diner in a unique restaurant where everyone is on a first date. The viewers see the daters from when they first meet, though the dates and then are given a final round up from each person about how they think they date went and if they will each other again.

Can you imagine showing up to dinner for a first date as part of this TV show and you get paired with fucking Sinead O’Connor?