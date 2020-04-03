A Prince to a Pauper

Self-destruction is fine. You can learn a lot about yourself once there is “no self”. I highly recommend trying it at least once in your very ( and as of late, probably VERY) short life. What I don’t recommend is the willingness to let others destroy you. Take Prince Harry for example. He’s what certain scientist and scholars have come to call “a fucking idiot”. Now, some of you might think “No, it’s a fairy tale love story. He gave it all up for love.” Well, I say bullshit. I’ve read just about every fairy tale ever conceived, and none end with the crown Prince giving up said crown…unless he was being tricked into it by the villain of the story. The beautiful maiden who was really the mean, ugly witch. The witch who secretly has longed for her own kingdom and would destroy another in order to get it. Yeah. You know those stories too.

This could be considered a form of Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Convincing someone that thy’re in desperate need to leave their current situation, less become more sick and miserable. Don’t let this happen to you. I mean, Harry does now that he can go anywhere and do anything WITHOUT disowning his family, right? Am I the only one that watches A&E? I know how this story ends, and it ain’t good. It’s not really Harry’s fault though. He’s a dork. His brothers a dork. His father is LITERALLY the King of dorks. He never really stood a chance. Remember guys: The things you own end up owning you…and Megan Markle owns Harry, or at least an certain area of his anatomy.

Yours Always,

Tyler Durden