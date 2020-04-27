Can I Be Crazy Too?

Kanye West has come under fire for the last few years due to his infinite amount of “No fucks to give”. Whether it be supporting the President, calling out Obama, or telling Taylor Swift she sucks, the man does and says what he want. I’ve got a feeling it’s only going to get better, because “Yeezy” is now a fucking billionaire.

Forbes recently stated that MR.WEST (yes, you yell it) has a net worth of 1.26 billion, but of course, Kanye says that’s bullshit:

‘It’s not a billion, It’s $3.3 billion since no one at Forbes knows how to count.’

Forbes can’t count. You gotta love this guy. Not only has he gone from being evicted from his apartment to a billionaire, he’s also the only man in history to actually turn a hoe into a housewife. A church going housewife at that. I guess the moral of the story is do what you want, fuck the haters, and believe in Jesus? 2020 is a weird year, I’m telling ya.

Always Stunned,

Tyler Durden