Hypocrisy, Thy Name Be Milano

People love consistency. It’s why we go back to our favorite restaurants or re-watch our favorite movie over and over again. What people hate are liars and hypocrites, even if we have to lie to ourselves that we’re not one. The worst hypocrites are ironically, usually the loudest. The ones who can’t stop talking about how good they are. How nice they are. how just they are. It’s all a shame. You don’t even have to call them out on it. Let them talk and talk and talk and eventually they’ll have enough rope to hang themselves with.

Take Alyssa Milano for example. Former child star and current asshole. I don’t want to get into the politics because they’re all the same, but as the creator of the #MeToo movement, Milano should have seen this coming. Eventually someone that she liked would be accused of the very thing she’s “trying to fight”. Well, that happened, and instead of believing all women, she’s taken the side of the accused. That’s a big no no in the SJW handbook. The very same book Milano helped write. Welp, she’s feeling the backlash now.

You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME https://t.co/B7NHK4k09K — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 6, 2020

Her former Charmed co-star Rose McGowan is ROASTING her online right now and many other sheep are following suit. See, people love to live lies. The problem with that is when they find out the truth, and they will, that “life” is over, and I don’t see many taking it easy on Alyssa anytime soon. Be careful about what cause you take up, because you either die a hero, or live long enough to see yourself become the villain.

