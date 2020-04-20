Seriously?

Will it never stop? These tone deaf, safe-space, pretentious celebrities have no idea how the real world works. That’s clearly evident by their willingness to have an “online concert” to raise money for the W.H.O. Not the band, the World Health Organization. The one that’s (allegedly) in China’s pocket.

Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney, The Rolling Stones, Beyonce, Oprah Winfrey, Jennifer Lopez, Elton John, and Lady Gaga all performed at the event, and people were not pleased. Not pleased at all. Not only because it sucked, but because them doing it sucked. They let them and the Head of W.H.O. know it.

Made in 🇨🇳 — mcp 🇦🇷 💙✌ (@mcp1968) April 19, 2020

Disgrace, you have no ground to stand on after this episode. Failed to signal what was coming out of 🇨🇳 failed to confirm a pandemic until it was too late, you were behind the curve permanently — Roberto (@rmtiberti1) April 19, 2020

Why would you name your organization W.H.O. anyway? You know they’re evil just from the name alone. Might as well have named it H.Y.R.D.A or C.O.B.R.A. I wouldn’t be shocked to find out the guy in charge of their medical research was a man by the name of Dr.Doom.

Avid Comic Reader,

Tyler Durden