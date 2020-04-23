The Devil Makes Sense?

Anna Wintour spells here last name like a 4 year old would. She also has been the Editor in chief of Vogue magazine for a thousand years. She’s the matriarch of the so called fashion industry. The Devil Wears Prada is very much based on her and her life. She’s the go to girl for “whats hot and whats not”, and she’s saying it’s all bullshit. Now that the whole world is broke and dying, Wintour says that people will not give a shit about the latest fall line or the hot new designer from now on. God I hope she’s right.

“I feel very strongly that when we come out at the other end – which we will do – that people’s values are really going to have shifted. She added “I think it’s an opportunity for all of us to look at our industry and to look at our lives, and to rethink our values, and to really think about the waste, and the amount of money, and consumption, and excess – and I obviously include myself in this – that we have all indulged in and how we really need to rethink what this industry stands for.’

Well that…actually makes sense. She’s not supposed to make sense. She’s a world famous multi-millionaire, and a woman! Those things and logic are never supposed to meet. Oh,what? You think that ‘woman’ jab what me being sexist? Shut up you dumb broad.

