Think of your favorite food. Think about the the time it was perfectly prepared. Think about having that exact same meal. Now, don’t want it. Go ahead. Find it disgusting. It’s impossible, right? Humans are incapable of changing preference without any context. Sure, you can find something you like better, but that won’t mean you like the former any less. The point i’m trying to make is that attraction is not a choice. It’s a clear law of biology. So why, OH WHY, are we still getting pushed into this “Fat is beautiful” bullshit?

Do what ya like man. Maybe you’re the kind of person that can only get off by a high heel to the balls. Good for you. But just because you like it, doesn’t mean that I do, or have to. Whether it be vanilla ice cream or trans cock, I don’t want it waved in my face and told it’s just as good as chocolate and vagina and to give it a try. What you eat does not make me shit. I bring this up because most of the younger people that are dropping like flies from this virus have been overweight or have preexisting health conditions due to their weight. I find that hilarious. All that time trying to convince the world that they we’re just as healthy as people that can actually use stairs seems to have been for not.

“If obesity does turn out to be an important risk factor for younger people, and we look at the rest of the United States — where obesity rates are higher than in New York — that will be of great concern. We may see a lot more younger people being hospitalized.” said Dr. Roy Gulick, chief of infectious diseases at Weill Cornell Medicine. “

Look. I’m not here to make fun of fat people. I don’t even want to tell them how to live. I just want the truth. Being over weight isn’t hot. It isn’t helpful. It isn’t healthy. So stop pissing on my head and tell me it’s raining. Just piss on me and get the extra $50 like all the others before you have.

If I saw this in the wild, I’d capture it and try to sell it to a lab.