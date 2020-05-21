Free. This. Man.

In 1993, Mattieo Condoluci sexually assaulted a 5 year old boy and got probation. In 2007, he was given 2.5 years for raping a 13 year old girl. On May 19th 2020, Mattieo Condoluci got fucking shot dead. On May 20th 2020, everyone yelled “YAY!!!”.

James Fairbanks, 43, was arrested on Tuesday for criminal homicide by the Omaha Police Department. He released the following statement:

“I couldn’t in good conscience allow him to do it to anyone else while I had the means to stop him. I’m willing to turn myself in even though I’m confident I wouldn’t be caught because it’s my opinion that we need to fix this in our society. We cannot let this continue to happen to our children. They must be stopped. I know in this messed up judicial system that means I will face far more severe punishment for stopping him than he did for raping KIDS. But I could no longer do nothing.”

I don’t know which of the two above are Condoluci and which is Fairbanks, but I’m gonna let you take a wild guess. Anyway, the petition to have President Donald Trump pardon Fairbanks has already hit nearly 12,000 signatures and is still growing. I just signed my self. I guessing Condoluci’s daughter did too, because her response to her father being killed was basically “good to hear” and that the only one she feels bad for is Fairbanks for now facing jail time. I feel bad for him too. The man is a hero. Sure, what he did was technically a ‘criminal act’, but c’mon. There should be two reasons for justifiable homicide:

1.Self Defense

2.Killing Pedos

Keep Up The Good Work,

Tyler Durden