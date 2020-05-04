Shut Up Karen

I’ve never heard of singer La Roux. I doubt she/him/it is very talented. Certainly not as talented as Kanye West. So I find it hilarious and ironic that some white chick thinks it would, somehow, be news worthy to talk shit about him being ” disturbing and unsettling”.

During the ‘Slacker’ podcast the pop star stated: ‘He’s one of those people who’s not 100 per cent normal. You can’t talk about anything normal.’

No shit? The guy that went from a bed to Ikea to being a billionaire isn’t normal? Shocker. What would be really weird is if he got into a car accident that nearly took his entire face off, then made a song about it using an old Chaka Khan song and became the most successful music producer ever. Oh, wait.

‘I didn’t say anything bad about him. I just saw some behavior, and it wasn’t directed at me, that I found upsetting and unsettling.’

Dear Karen: SHUT THE FUCK UP!

Do these people not see the irony of their statements? Who gives a shit about how you felt about a conversation you weren’t even a part of? The successful black guy doesn’t talk, walk,or think like you do? Oh no. Help. Stop. Police. White liberals are the worst. Just…ech.

Shut the fuck up Karen,

Tyler Durden