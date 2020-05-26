They’re Both Karens

I’m sure you’ve seen this idiotic story. Black guy tells white girl to put her dog on a leash. White girl calls the cops saying black guy is threatening her life. Black guy films white girl choking her dog. Yadayada all hell breaks loose. Here’s a simple way to avoid all situations like this:

Leave. People. The. Fuck. Alone.

Yes. She’s a Karen for calling the cops, but he’s also a Karen for not only bothering a woman for her 80 year old Retriever that was not attacking anyone, but also because he was bird watching. He was fucking bird watching. Many are calling the white woman racist, but according to Joe Biden, if you go bird watching, YOU AIN’T BLACK! (due to legal reasons I have to inform you all that Joe Biden never actually said that…yet.)

Still Hating Humans,

Tyler Durden