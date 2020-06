A 24 year old man tried to use explosives to break into an ATM in Philadelphia. It did not end well.

The man was thrown back by the explosion and suffered traumatic injuries to his upper body and face. He was rushed to the hospital where he later died. Police said live explosives were found and none of the ones detonated were able to get thru the armored area the money is stored in.

