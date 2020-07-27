Ray Fisher vs Joss Whedon

Stand up and fight the power, plucky young actor! Minor leaguer Ray Fisher – you know, that actor from “True Detective” and probably something else – is doubling-down on his insults of mega director Joss Whedon, who dared tell him what to do on the set of “Justice League” after helming 2 successful “Avengers” movies.

Fisher must have seen something on CNN about oppression and people getting killed in Chicago, and figured if anyone deserved a slice of that outage its a level 3 New York actor. He seems to misunderstand the power structure in Hollywood and is mistaking truth for justice – is anyone really shocked that a major director is an asshat and manipulator?

Whedon is also rumored to be man-whore and couch-casting director, but there’s only 2 ways you pluck that much flower in Hollywood – either you have major dap, or you’re Leo (or have a cabin on his yacht). If James Cameron or Christopher Nolan walks to the front office of Paramount Studios and stabs the receptionist with a pen, you bet the executives would rush to make sure he’s okay.

Pouting about getting cut from your big break isn’t going to get you any juice in Hollywood, no matter how many fanboys you have on Twitter. Who do you think is going to win this battle – the actor playing the most disposable part in a reviled movie, or the man who banked $2.9 billion for Disney?

Story via Variety