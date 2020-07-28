TikTok Banning Could be Coming Sooner!

In the future, when Verizon hands you your iPhone – the new one you lined up for so you can get alerts on where to protest heartless US companies like Apple and Verizon – they’ll ask “who do you want spying on you, Russia, China or US?”

Because the latest app that chronicles the most intimate parts of your life (who knew?) is TikTok, a video-sharing service with servers in China where GenY shows off zippy dance moves. India, the world’s largest democracy, just realized they share more than a border with the world’s largest government-sponsored digital spy agency (sorry Russia – keep trying!!), and decided they don’t want IP-stealing communists sniffing around their kid’s IG.

Indian’s ban on TikTok has upset many self-ordained Influencers, who fail to realize there’s a cost to hosting a free service so you can sell third-world makeup. The US is considering a similar ban, as part of the West’s “we don’t want China taking over the world just yet” initiative.

These social peaches fear their fans won’t migrate with them to whatever replaces TikTok (is Vine still dead?), after all the work they did to pry them from the Kardashian machine. Compare it to Facebook – one is unrelenting social time-suck driven by a merciless foreign entity striving to control the planet, and the other is … NVM.

