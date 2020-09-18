Female Voyeurs are Adorable

Okay this rant writes itself. Bulbous Wendy Williams has admitted that she spies on her New York neighbors with binoculars, including a man who showers “head to ankle”. We all know there is a wiring problem in Williams’ brain, but unfortunately it doesn’t stop her lips from flapping.

You can read the cutesy article here , but if we change the gender (and add some bass strings) the interview moves from joke to criminal confession. Imagine if Steve Buschemi says he regularly watches his female neighbors disrobe, and even though the view is obscured he can still see “the good parts”. Accused of “borderline criminal” activity, Buschemi would “shrug” saying he’s a peeping tom like its no big deal, and sometimes he puts his hand down his pants … okay Williams didn’t say that last part, but she could with no repercussion.

If this admission was made to KTLA from a man who’s not a b-list celebrity, you can imagine the outrage and subsequent arrest.

It’s all smiles and puff-pieces and cute prose when a female celebrity is a pervert, bc in our feminist world its funny when a woman does it.

STORY VIA TOOFAB