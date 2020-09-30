Feminine Asian pop-stars are invading American shores, and there’s nothing anyone can do to stop it! Okay, we don’t mean to trigger everyone, but there’s a myriad of well-dressed Japanese and Korean women and “men” singing in English, throwing down mad hooks, and generally making bank in US dollars.

BTS is the pretty South Korean group with a bazillion followers, who can be deployed to jack-up YouTube videos, disrupt elections, and challenge the Illuminati. BlackPink – not a porn site – is also K-Pop, slightly more feminine than BTS, and has weaponized Japanese school-girl cuteness. Also both groups sing ghostwritten music and pose rapidly (called “dancing” by their followers).

The YouTube Original announced this week for BlackPink, focusing on their latest bang-out, won’t be the behind-the-scenes footage most of us would like to see; but how scandalous and dirty can demure, plastic mannequins be anyway? Props to the owners of these brands … er, “bands”, who are not only stacking paper but could replace their pawn pieces without significant Twitter blowback.

If you can tell the difference between all these JK Pop groups you’re a prepubescent rock star. Actually that’s not true – one of these 2 groups we’d like to see naked; the other would be like a junior high boys change-room.

BTS Story via VARIETY

BLACKPINK Story via DEADLINE

Now some pics of Blackpink, so you know what you are dealing with: