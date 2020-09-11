Ray vs Hollywood, Part 2

Actor Ray Fisher continues to stoke his vast (hahaha jk) army of followers in his battle with Warner Brothers, regarding his mistreatment on the set of “Justice League” 3 years ago. He was abused by star director Joss Whedon – no wait, it was also Warner co-president Joe Berg, and maybe executive Geoff Johns. (No word on whether the ghost of Jack Warner is also in the mix). An independent investigation has also been dismissed by future thespian Fisher – I’m guessing he’ll soon seek approval on the “Flash” sequel, future Batman / Superman installments, hell even Shazam / Black Adam. DC superhero movies all go thru Ray now.

Good Guy Jason Momoa didn’t check with his PR rep before backing his childish coworker STORY .

If you’re director Joss Whedon – who banked $2.14 billion for Disney with the first 2 “Avengers” movies – or his bosses Berg and John, who are you going to listen to on the set: Henry Cavill (“Dawn of Justice”, $872 million box office), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman, $821 million), Momoa (“Aquaman”, $1.1 billion), multiple Oscar winner Ben Affleck, or some limpdick who just got his big break?

For a guy who portrays a football player in the movie (with more of that in the “Snyder Cut”), Fisher sas doesn’t understand teamwork. If you’re in the huddle with Drew Brees, you let him call the play – or maybe Michael Thomas, or maybe one of the backs – not some punk-ass 4th WR who’s lucky to be on the field. If you go bitching to Sean Payton that you’re not seeing enough on the ball, to stretch a point, you’ll be slapped down to the practice squad by halftime.

What does Fisher think is going to happen? Maybe Warners pays him a few mill to stfu, maybe they give him a cameo in the “Flash” movie, but no way in hell this princess gets a “Cyborg” movie fast-tracked, nor an invite to the next “Justice League” movie (if it ever happens). Does he think another studio is going “this kid from New Jersey is just what we need to build our crime-thriller around”, or “we’ve found the next Black Panther?

The Hollywood press leads to let this story die. There’s no “whiny bitch” in Team either.

How about some Gal Gadot.