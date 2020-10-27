Gaming Is the New Trend Among Celebrities

Unless you’ve been living under a very big rock somewhere, you’ve probably noticed that gaming has been the hot topic on nearly everyone’s lips lately. Playing video games, the hobby that was once considered “the go-to for freaks and geeks” has now become one of the most popular activities around the globe. It seems that no one can resist the calling of well-made video games, and unsurprisingly, quite a few celebrities have jumped aboard the gaming hype train. But why are so many celebs such huge gamers all of a sudden you might ask, well here’s what we think?

Real Money Gaming

Most of us either haven’t been paying enough attention or aren’t informed enough to realize that playing real money games does fall into the gaming category. With online casinos giving classic table games and slots digital makeovers, it’s no surprise to find out that a lot of celebrities have turned from playing at their usual luxury slots to the much more convenient online alternatives. If you want to play at a casino online , you can join the horde of celebrities such as Pamela Anderson, Michael Jordan, and Ben Affleck who frequent these websites.

Knowing this, it seems that a big chunk of celebrity gamers have been at it for quite a while now, they’ve just been enjoying it in a different format up until recently. We can’t fault them for this, giving the slots a go once in a while can be quite the fun experience.

Getting Paid to Play

It’s no secret that celebrities are often hired by different kinds of brands to promote products, and since the gaming industry is always looking for new ways to market games, celebrity advertising is clearly in the mix. While it’s often hard to tell if celebs are being paid to promote particular games, some examples of it are quite obvious. There have been big celebs such as Zac Efron that have hosted big gaming events in collaboration with game publishers, but it’s impossible to say whether they were fans of the games before the opportunity for a paycheck arose or not.

We could speculate all day on whether most of these celebs are in it just for the money or because of genuine interest in the product, but if previous experience with things like this is something to go on, it’s most likely a healthy mix of both.

Possibly Genuine Interest

This one might seem a bit far-fetched to some, but just like us, celebrities are real people with genuine interests. Of course, many of the self-proclaimed gamer celebs today are most likely doing it to attract members of the now-massive gaming audience, but some have been a part of the gaming community long before they became big stars. Two great examples of this are The Witcher star Henry Cavil and the kick-ass Brie Larson who plays Captain Marvel in the MCU.