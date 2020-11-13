Ellen – All is Forgiven

Ellen Degeneres is in the news alot these days, and that’s not good for her PR or bottom line. First, there were accusations of mistreatment by and of her staff (who knew that sorta thing happened in broadcast television?), layoffs that somehow are not her fault, and selling off one of her mansions bc rich.

The short-haired sprite has struggled to promote her message of kindness to others (and how fing hard is that when your worth $420 million) in the face of reality, but sounds like she has it solved: her $54.99 BE KIND box (notice the ALL CAPS) for giving to lesser humans, which is apparently worth $270. No word on if it carries hand-sanitizer or winter hats or something useful in these times – we’re thinking lotsa feminist crap that’s typically found on Goop for 4x the price. Just in time for the holiday season Karen!

No doubt the laid-off staff were entitled to one (1) BE KIND box on the way on the door – may be the damaged ones with only half the moisturizer cream – and these boxes will be oxie for west coast Ellen wannabes who wouldn’t be allowed to cut the grass at one of Degeneres’ mansions.

But anything to keep the Hollywood gossip at bay, and change the channel from what a bitch doofus she may/may not be. If you’re like me, the main thing that jumps out in the article is her age – 62 – who thought that lesbian Tinkerbell could grow so old?

Here’s some Anne Hathawy on Ellen from the Archive to make this less about Ellen!

Story inspired by this story on PAGE SIX