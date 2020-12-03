Hollywood Signals Left, Cashes in on the Right

One thing is for certain in the new Hollywood paradigm – diversity, inclusion, and non-judgemental stories are the future for movies, television, and video-games. The filming industry in particular – movies, TV, streaming – is kicking successful productions that celebrate LGBTQ-nicity, BLM, feminism, and whatever cause-dujour Big Media is currently outraged about.

Except it’s not, and Variety, for one knows that – check their report on the top 20 “entertainment franchises”, from surveys of 350K assumedly normal people. There’s some obvious bank here: “Avengers”, “Stranger Things”, “Star Wars” (well, “The Mandalorian”), more superheroes; if you skim down the list looking for the thick popularity of woke films blowing fashionable social causes … keep scanning.

There’s a white male NRA wet-dream (“John Wick”), an eastern-European infused fantasy (“The Witcher”), and a smart-ass Canadian pretty boy (“Deadpool”). Sure there’s “Black Panther” and “Black Widow” (not related harhar), and if you squint at them hard enough you might see something other than Another Superhero Movie – but for some reason 2017 Best Picture “Moonlight” isn’t on the list.

WWTDD is happy to support shows featuring diverse genders, skin colors, and sneaky progressivism; maybe even a pinch of liberal wish-fulfillment (e.g. “Avatar”). And yes, Rich White Men have run Hollywood for too long e.g. we could use more Bela Bajaria (Google).

With the left hand Hollywood servers gender fluidity and liberal outage, and with its right it’s red meat sprinkled with white privilege. Guess which hand turns the most tricks.

Story and List via VARIETY

