Slut Gets Paid

December 14, 2020 | Media | Media Man | 0 Comments

Here’s a story we all need to get behind – New York paramedic Lauren Kwei has been outed as an OnlyFans contributor, looking to supplant her meager healthcare income; and subsequently the New York Post is accused of slut-shaming her for doing so. There are two immutable, eternal truths at play here: 1) the New York Post slings shit, and 2) women can get paid for removing their clothes.

TGFSF that we live in a world where liberated biddies can survive based on hard-work, training, and the propensity to pose naked. (I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t want to live in a world where that wasn’t possible.)

It would suck if we westerners had to force someone attractive to shovel snow, hand out hamburgers, or clean Motel 6’s – seriously. It could be a lot worse – outside of these Blessed United States, pover women have resorted to prostitution, drug peddling, or inflaming self-righteous liberals on social media just to earn enough money to eat rice.

It should be obvious that OnlyFans is like the Salvation Army for hot zeldas – they are doing society a favor by allowing this outlay of donations to the poor babes, and we in turn are saving these smoking waifs from a life of poverty or degradation or worse.

This Christmas season, give a moment to think about the hard-working paramedics that are saving this country from ruin, and sign-up at your local OnlyFans site. Or go to her GoFundMe page – It’s the everett thing to do.

Story by The Wrap

