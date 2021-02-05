Anyone who’s played pandemic simulation games knows that the best way to spread a virus is to host the Olympics – and Tokyo is all hands to the oars this summer, even though most of the locals don’t want it to play. (Dude, if the Japanese can’t figure out how to host a sterile and terror-free Olympics, no-one can).

But maybe the whole jamboree will get canceled, bc it turns out old Japanese men can be sexist. Some crotchety Tokyo 2020+1 executive said women talk too much, or can’t dunk, or bleed in the wrong places – I can’t remember which raxcist Western leader said what. Turns out some parts of southeast Asia expect women to be quiet and submissive – who knew?

Why is calling out male/female behavior we all know to be true insulting? It’s not been my experience that women talk lots in meetings (I’m too busy trying to have a peak to notice), but I grok this pig’s point. I know fosho that if you put enough men together in a room, it will turn into a pissing contest, whether discussing inventory management or nuclear weapons or mf Crossy Road. Men behave poorly bc biology, environment, and WWE, no matter how much Sensitivity Training you load them up with – women too.

You can bet Putin and Erdogan don’t get this kinda grief for their mesozoic opinions. There’s a place in the western world where women aren’t bitches and men aren’t assholes – it’s called Doesn’t Exist Land.