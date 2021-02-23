While reviewing my stock options in the back of my Rolls on my MacBook FapMaster, I failed to notice the drop in Victoria’s Secret portfolio – in other words, wtf?

Once smooth-jazz posers like Maroon 5 headlined the annual Victoria Secret show in New York we (like most of America) lost interest – although we still dreamt of attending – and would catch up on Youtube, and all the fleshy goodness it subsequently recommended (e.g. Lorena Rae, Maia Cotton, Cindy Bruna, other … topics).

Apparently the women’s apparel company has sunk so low as to be subjected to a Hulu documentary, “The Rise and Fall of Victoria’s Secret”. So this bastion of femininity and women’s empowerment and underwire bras is now being treated in the same breff as the Fyre festival – what a blocker.

Googling VS for information without the pictures is like pancakes without syrup – but seems the old dude who runs it is retiring, MeToo has left its mark, and gorgeous women in tight clothing and LasVegas style wings aren’t in fashion anymore – again, WTF?

Once more we reach out to all Men (and experimental Women) to please do your part to keep this mall-worthy purveyor of soft porn alive. Yes, there is ThirdLove and WearLively filling in the (thigh) gap, but to be honest we’re afraid to click on some of the images; it’s like the dark corners of Fredericks of Hollywood – what happens if we’re NOT up for fetish gear at discount prices?

Next time you’re allowed into a strip-mall (pun!), please go inside and purchase expensive lacy shit to help out Malaysian sweat-shops and western honies of all sizes. Or maybe send an email to your congressman/woman with those cheesy videos of the young girls who’ve just been selected as an Angel – if that doesn’t bring a tear to their eye and a jolt to your rope, nothing can save us.