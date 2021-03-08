The No Longer Washington Redskins have finally got to the root (pun!) of their sexual harassment issues – it was the cheerleader’s fault! How else do you explain owner-meddler Dan Snyder pushing the entire scantily-clad group to the curb?

According to USAToday, the Washington Football Team staff and players no longer have to worry about the temptation of tight young women high-kicking around FedEx Stadium bc they are being replaced by a Cheer Squad – you know, just like high school. And “high school” is the only way to grade this maneuver, as Grabber Dan would rather move the goalposts (pun again!) than admit his organization has failed the No Peeking Laws top to bottom.

Isn’t this cerebral high-jump how the burqa got created? Okay we won’t go there, but the jist that women best cover-up or stay out of the boardroom bc sinful is as ancient as the pharaohs, or their moral brethren the NFL Owners Club.

We wonder what happens if some Kevin Spacey wannabe on the staff has a long look at the young men who will be jumping and thrusting about the sidelines this fall – we don’t know how many gay men are currently employed by the NFL (hint: it’s >0), so swapping the eye-candy may not help.

But Synder isn’t going to lose any sleep or football fans over this move – when you’re worth $2 billion+ you can replace Cheerleaders with overweight garden gnomes if you want.