ADVERTISEMENT

Advertisement


Burning Man is Canceled

April 30, 2021 | News | Media Man | 0 Comments

So can we all just burn someone in the park Wickerman-style instead? (Doing it online would be like playing a Borderlands ripoff.)

It a dazer that the key business of Burning Man 1) chugging, getting dirty, blazing, and listening to bad pacer music – or 2) the Hollywood version, with VIP tents, AC, expensive costumes, and producing the aforementioned Bad Music – can exist beside each other.

But that’s how the left/right/no brain works for today’s hypocritical progressives, who’ve somehow turned a drugged-out act of desert pyromania into a Jenner level fashion show, complete with helicopters and non-recyclable glow-sticks. Where once attendees would hitchhike somewhere to burn the president in effigy or flip over a car bc angry, now they wash their feet at the airport and return to a BelAir mansion with “how was your weekend” from their trust-fund parents.

Is this an insurance issue, or just virtue-signaling safety? Thanks to the Stupid Virus and Big Media, we can’t even go outside and choke on bad peyote. Expect Virtual Burning Man to arrive soon, safe from dust/smoke/meaning, but with added trolls and more corporate sponsorship.

Story By: The Wrap

Tags:

Advertisement




Disclaimer: All rights reserved for writing and editorial content. No rights or credit claimed for any images featured on wwtdd.com unless stated. If you own rights to any of the images because YOU ARE THE PHOTOGRAPHER and do not wish them to appear here, please contact us info(@)egotastic.com and they will be promptly removed. If you are a representative of the photographer, provide signed documentation in your query that you are acting on that individual's legal copyright holder status.