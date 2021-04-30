Burning Man is Canceled

So can we all just burn someone in the park Wickerman-style instead? (Doing it online would be like playing a Borderlands ripoff.)

It a dazer that the key business of Burning Man 1) chugging, getting dirty, blazing, and listening to bad pacer music – or 2) the Hollywood version, with VIP tents, AC, expensive costumes, and producing the aforementioned Bad Music – can exist beside each other.

But that’s how the left/right/no brain works for today’s hypocritical progressives, who’ve somehow turned a drugged-out act of desert pyromania into a Jenner level fashion show, complete with helicopters and non-recyclable glow-sticks. Where once attendees would hitchhike somewhere to burn the president in effigy or flip over a car bc angry, now they wash their feet at the airport and return to a BelAir mansion with “how was your weekend” from their trust-fund parents.

Is this an insurance issue, or just virtue-signaling safety? Thanks to the Stupid Virus and Big Media, we can’t even go outside and choke on bad peyote. Expect Virtual Burning Man to arrive soon, safe from dust/smoke/meaning, but with added trolls and more corporate sponsorship.