ADVERTISEMENT

Govenatress

April 27, 2021 | Celebs | Media Man | 0 Comments

With the pandemic floundering and wildfires raging and entrepreneurs racing to Texas, what California needs now is a Governor who’s bat-shit crazy, and Caitlyn Jenner fits the bill. This person announced they’re interested in Arnold’s old job, assuming the current goverrnator Gavin Newson gets recalled.

I don’t think you can transition from years as a top male athlete to the rugged woman Jenner is today without misplacing a few neurons – in other words, Caitlyn is just the wacky, woke, attention-whore leader the west coast deserves.

That Jenner is running as a Republican makes it a muggin train-wreck – if the GOP is smart they’ll use Jenner’s campaign as a poke in the eye for Progressives throughout the land.

Sacramento is now Ground Zero for transphobia and talk-show hosts – let the Online Outage commence!

Story By: The Hill

29

Tags:



Disclaimer: All rights reserved for writing and editorial content. No rights or credit claimed for any images featured on wwtdd.com unless stated. If you own rights to any of the images because YOU ARE THE PHOTOGRAPHER and do not wish them to appear here, please contact us info(@)egotastic.com and they will be promptly removed. If you are a representative of the photographer, provide signed documentation in your query that you are acting on that individual's legal copyright holder status.

Advertisement


Related Post

Burning Man is Canceled

In Defense of Douchebags

Feministas Assemble

Today’s word is Solipsism

Voyeurs Rejoice

Advertisement


Advertisement