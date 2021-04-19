Today’s word is Solipsism

There are few in this world more deserving of a painful death than Bernie Madoff, the banker and pathological liar that said for 40 years he had billions ($65) when he “only” had a few. Along the way, he ROBBED rich and poor of millions of dollars, promising big-bucks the SEC and others were too limp-dicked to investigate from the 80s to 2009 when he finally got punked.

It would be great if he was the only east-coast millionaire gando who gamed the financial system because he can – but he taint by a long shot (see aforementioned SEC players). Dude was on board of directors of this and federation of that, while lying with every breath to everyone who trusted him. People lost their life savings – he lived in a mansion.

At least his story has a happyish ending, as the sob was jailed, billions have been recovered, and he’s dead. Bernie’s level of greed and solipsism (Google it) was so high he was surprised when his broke, shamed son committed suicide.

Normally we don’t wish this much pain on anyone, but this is Boss Level ego, ignorance, and immorality, and for once the judge got it right (“extraordinary evil”, “undeserving of any hope for release”). It might have been better if some skint widow had put a knife in his chest on the streets of Manhattan, bc that would help deter the current shell-jobs who are bilking the system to try and join the 1% – but we’ll take Good News where we can. Burn in hell Madoff