Voyeurs Rejoice

April 19, 2021 | Celebs | Media Man | 0 Comments

A banger for that relic of viral porn video – Pam & Tommy’s honeymoon tape – is coming to a theater (or a least a streaming platform) near you!

Sweetie-pie Lily James and Sebastian Stan are queued up to lionize trollop Pamela Anderson and rockstar Tommy Lee in a new series centered around their sex tape. Well maybe not all 8 episodes, but the salacious press is loving the angle, bc it’s Sex and who gives a FF what else they did?

This is a good thing if you like to watch popcorn, bc thanks to TikTok and PornHub and several shisty thrillers about homemade porn and its escape into the wild (internet), HBO will help legitimize the sharing of poorly lit and shaking video of folks throwing it in. (At least we assume it’s HBO – who else would airbrush porn amongst sluts for ingestion by us muggles).

It’s not like the gentrification of shoddy porn wasn’t inevitable – hormones, egotism, and portable video recorders (your phone) have lead to a buttload (pun!) of bad clips; the difference is, instead of being shunned like the Olden Days, now you could become the next Paris Hilton.

Kim better takes some of the billions she fleeced from Kayne and buy the rights to her infamous recording, so she can milk it one more time for an Oscar.

Story By: Variety

