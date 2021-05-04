Ted Cruz for Emperor

So Senator Ted Cruz thinks the CIA is run by a bunch of pussies (according to The Hill and others), and Jason Bourne must be spinning in his (unmarked) grave, bc they aren’t recruiting hard-nose spies anymore (link below). Keith Olbermann – also no stranger to unnecessary hyperbole – corrected Cruz with “Hey, moron: ‘Jason Bourne’ is imaginary – like your conscience.” for the win. (Olbermann’s got a good eye / voice for sports, and we need that, so pass).

We’re surprised Cruz hasn’t called the Queen of England and asked to borrow James Bond for a few turns. If you thought Trump would use the US Treasury as his personal bank account – and the NY DA are still sorting that one out – imagine what Cruz as Prez would do with a few SEAL teams.

Seeing this binghole blather on in the Capitol a few hours after his own posse was ready to hog-tie him bc Alt-right Anger, shows all that’s wrong with US politics today. Also AOC doesn’t show enough cleavage.

But as always we at WWTDD need to look past this asshat at the opportunity his “kind” presents – that if you’re an unrepentant asshole and you watch a lot of movies, you can take your smug face to the top of the Hill and order brainwashed CIA assassins to do your dirty work North Korean / Gangnam style.