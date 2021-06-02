ADVERTISEMENT

The Joy of Bachelorhood

June 2, 2021 | Celebs | Media Man | 0 Comments

Everyone knows the way to win on The Bachelor (or the Bachelorette, you slut) is not at the final episode, but how much you tap behind the scenes.

Ex The Bachelor Nick Viall (isn’t he still technically a “bachelor”?) gets this, and has rolled up with new beard Natalie Joy, and kudos man. (The picture in US Weekly says it all )

We don’t know much about the show since we only watch when our gf has it on – sorry dudes, it’s a Woman’s Show – but we know a rocket when we see one, and Joy is what her name says.

Looks like there’s other honeys on the show, but if I wanted over-lit soft-porn I’d head to SexArt rather than network television. The whole enterprise reminds us of the first 20 minutes of “Wedding Crashers”, where Owen Wilson and Vince Vaugh score a buncha pre-romanced bridesmaids and move on.

Noted – well played Viall, keep doing what you do best.


Tags:



Disclaimer: All rights reserved for writing and editorial content. No rights or credit claimed for any images featured on wwtdd.com unless stated. If you own rights to any of the images because YOU ARE THE PHOTOGRAPHER and do not wish them to appear here, please contact us info(@)egotastic.com and they will be promptly removed. If you are a representative of the photographer, provide signed documentation in your query that you are acting on that individual's legal copyright holder status.

Advertisement


Related Post

Female Sex is Good Press

Know Your Ashleys

Best Sleep Ever

Diversity in Infinite Dimensions

Truthers Assemble

Advertisement


Advertisement