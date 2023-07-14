Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie Explain Why Barbie Movie is Feminist!

Here’s a clip from ABC where Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig try to explain why Barbie is a feminist film.

Apparently Mattel doesn’t like to call it a feminist film, yet Gretta Gerwig and Margot Robbie definitely seem excited to call it a feminist film.

When the interviewer asks them to elaborate on why it is feminist, the power duo, flounder like a fish out of water, dropping whatever catch phrases they can to give a non answer as to why it is feminist.

You see, Margot would call it a feminist, but not funny and Gerwig says it’s feminist, it’s humanist, the human experience, it’s important, instead of just treating it for what it is. IT seems like they are feminist baiting.

I find the fact that they are playing Barbie up as an important film, a culturally relevant film, a meaningful and political film, instead of some hokey trash is funnier than the movie itself. They are so full of shit, clearly thinking they are so smart and love hearing their own voices. Clearly scams happened to make them exist in the world, where they are taken seriously by the money that funds them.

To make the floundering better as they struggle to come up with statements that are cliche filled and confusing, but makes sense in her head, they go onto say that feminism should include men, because it’s not feminist to not include men, since everyone wants equality.

Weird world.