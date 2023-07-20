ADVERTISEMENT

Save the Plants – Women are Spraying Their Period Blood on House Plants!

July 20, 2023 | WTF | Shot Dunyun | 0 Comments

Just when you thought women couldn’t get any more insane, they have gone ahead and outdone themselves yet again. Specifically the hippy dippy women of TikTok who are now saving up their period blood to use for purposes they say it was intended for. We’ve seen these ladies use their blood for things like face masks and other self care items in the past but now they are bringing innocent houseplants into the loop.

A TikTok user called @Awaken_The_Wild shared her how-to video over on the app this week, misting her plants with a spray bottle filled with her own period blood and explained that the blood contains things like nitrogen and potassium which are helpful for plant development. I’m just wondering, did these plants consent to being spray with period juice or what? According to Awaken_The_Wild, she “knows” her plants are so much happier because of it….

“Have you done this before? It truly is such a beautiful way to give gratitude to our beautiful mother earth and since i’ve started doing this, it has really deepened my relationship with my bleed and my connection to the earth. 10/10 would recommend!”


