Halle Berry Sweetest Juice and Crap Around the Web

Pia Mia Perez bikini beauty of the day (DrunkenStepfather)

Who’d you rather: Kim Kardashian v Sofia Richie (TMZ)

Margaret Atwood eaten alive by her own angry women cubs (TerribleWords)

Kendall Jenner braless in a tight sheer top (TaxiDriverMovie)

Halle Berry looks stunning on the red carpet (Egotastic)

Macy Chanel: Instagram Hottie of the Week (EgotasticAllStars)

Lily Mo Sheen in a bikini so tiny it’ll melt your face (Popoholic)

Olivia Munn‘s drool-worthy cleavage show (HollywoodTuna)

This week’s skinstant streaming skin-filled selections (Mr.Skin)

The Top Ten Hottest Celebrity Pop-Culture Nerds (Fleshbot)

Darcie Dolce uses her breasts to sell water (ILikeBreasts)