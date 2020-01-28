Bella Hadid is Every Sugar Baby Ever

Bella Hadid posed with fashion designer Michael Kors on the beach in her little white bikini and reminded us of what every sugar baby looks like behind the scenes of their Instagram vacation.

The model was sitting in the sand cuddled up to the designer and gave him a kiss on the cheek for the snap while he smiled and thanked him for “being everything that you are” which is a shitty fucking designer who makes knock-off looking bags to sell to all the middle of america moms at the outlets at 65% off. But at least it made him a millionaire.

This should be a meme but I don’t run a meme page.