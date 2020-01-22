Lizzo Promoting Obesity on the Cover of Rolling Stone

This Lizzo chick man, she came out of nowhere and blew up in the industry because of her catchy lyrics, which she apparently stole from someones tweet, her massive frame and her connections in the music world.

The TEA is that one of her songwriters (your girl doesn’t write her own music) is apparently a gay predator who goes after young men in hollywood. So for someone who’s all about inclusion I guess that means she supports all people, even rapists and pedophiles. As long as they are helping her sell records and make that money.

So now that she’s a thing, she scored the cover of Rolling Stone magazine, which gave David LaChapelle the opportunity to produce some of the worst work of his career. I actually thought this was a bad attempt at ripping off a LaChapelle shoot at first.

The narrative here is; get fat, fat is where it’s at, so that we can sell you all the medication you’ll be needing when you begin to die of complications of obesity. Why else would they need to show us Lizzo NAKED in every single shot? It’s not about her music, it’s about her look. The look of young death.