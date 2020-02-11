In true ratchet form, Amber Rose may have tattooed her forehead with her two sons names in cursive black ink. Amber has a 7 year old son Sebastian with rapper Wiz Khalifa and a 4 month old son named Slash Electric (I know) with TYGA’s business partner Alexander “AE” Edwards.

Amber hasn’t officially said if the tat is real or just makeup in an attempt to get hype around her, but as you can see “Bash Slash” written across her forehead in the photos below. Amber is no stranger to tattoos, she famously had her baby daddy Wiz Khalifa’s face tattooed on her arm before covering it up with a portrait of the artist Slash. She also has a portrait of her two pugs on her, some smashing pumpkins lyrics and the hollywood sign…

Amber looks good considering she just had a baby, but she also had liposuction right after giving birth so I mean I guess it worked? The only time Amber was really hot was when she was dating Kanye West, hardly had any tattoos, and released those super slutty nudes of her fingering her asshole to the world. Things have 100% gone downhill I’m not gonna lie.