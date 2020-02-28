Bella Hadid and The Face she Stole from Carla Bruni

Bella Hadid’s mother Yolanda may have been a pretty big model in her day, but she’s not the face Bella aspired to have. The face she wanted was actually Carla Brun’s, I’m sure she took an old photo of the supermodel to her surgeon and was like “this is it”. Well the two paired up for a photoshoot with fashion designer Riccardo Tisci for Elle France.

Seeing Bella and Carla side by side solidifies the fact that Carla was Bella’s plastic surgery inspiration all this time. Someone aught to trademark Bruni’s face and sue Bella for copyright infringement.