Did Horse Girl Totally Rip this Indie Flick?

A young actresses by the name of Linnea Gregg went viral for posting a video comparing the new thriller starring Alison Brie called Horse Girl, and the film she starred in called The God Inside My Ear. Alison Brie is said to have co-wrote the Horse Girl movie and was inspired to do so after coping with her own grandmothers mental illness. I assume she also saw the movie The God Inside my Ear before writing it. You can see a side by side of some of the similarities below and the director of the independent movie starring Linnea actually came forward to share the similarities he caught himself:

Both main characters (girls) have just recently experienced the loss of a loved one.

That loss makes both girls reclusive.

Both girls work in sales positions at department stores.

Both girls start hearing voices.

Both girls take a drug that transports them to a white room with a black creature.

Both girls are urged by their friends to start dating again.

Both girls go on blind dates.

Both girls feel drawn to a humming building in town.

Both girls visit this building in the middle of the night (in their pajamas).

Both girls are reincarnations (or clones) of past dead people.

Both girls consult with a shaman who give them a magic thing that will drive out their demons.

One girl gets nose bleeds. One girl gets ear bleeds.

Both girls go to an ear, nose, throat doctor about their bleeding orifices.

Both doctors refer them to a psychiatrist/psychologist.

Both girls do a dance and a ritual with their magic/shaman thing in their respective living rooms in order to ward off their evil demons.

Both girls get stuck in a small lock space where the door to that space magically opens so that they can escape.

Both girls are visited by younger versions of themselves.

Both girls walk or ascend into a bright all encompassing light at the very end of the film.

And those are just the things I can think of off the top of my head.

Horse Girl wasn’t that bad and it gave us Alison Brie’s full frontal, so even if it was an almost direct rip of this at least we got that. It looks like I’ll be streaming the God Inside my Ear to see if the original was better than the remake..