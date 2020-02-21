Hunter Schafer with the Estrogen Titties for V Magazine

You may recognize Hunter Schafer for playing Jules on HBO’s Euphoria, the show that gave us Sydney Sweeney’s massive tits on display in a series of nudes taken for the production. Anyway these are not Sydney Sweeney’s tits, these are Hunter Schafer’s, a 21 year old model and actress from good ol North Carolina.

Hunter is a transgender woman and has said “I do like people to know that I’m not a cis girl because thats not something that I am or feel like I am.” Which is why I’m even mentioning it here.

Anyway Hunter sat down with V Magazine for an interview and spoke about how the Jules character she plays on the hit show was actually based on her and her personal experiences and spoke about her love for sci-fi. Here are the images from the magazine with Hunter and her estrogen titties.