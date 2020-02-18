Is this NYFW Racist Beef Legit?

The Fashion Institute of Technology healed their annual show celebrating their 75h anniversary, and during one of the shows a MFA graduate Junkai Huang showed their collection which was apparently meant to “Highlight the ugly features of the body” in doing so they had the models put on a set of big ears, bushy fake eyebrows and a set of big fake red lips.

The beef is, a black model named Amy Lefevre who was set to walk in the show had a massive breakdown, saying that this look was racist and that she could not be a part of it. The model was told by staff that it was “Ok to be uncomfortable for only 45 seconds”. Anyway the model made a big fus about this happening and FIT was forced to respond. In their statement they said their students have the “freedom to craft their own personal and unique artistic perspectives as designers, to be even what some would consider provocative.”

Is it not more racist to claim that thee big eyes, big mouth and bushy eyebrow prosthetics are racist? Because personally I don’t think that these images look anything like black people, it looks like a silly oversized disguise. I think this Amy Lefevre is just a self hating black person who wanted to get her name in the news but thats just me.