John Leguizamo Picks up New Alien from Area 51

February 19, 2020 | Celebs | Shot Dunyun | 0 Comments

Am I wrong for thinking Bella Hadid was actor John Leguizamo? Am I wrong for thinking Kendall Jenner was an alien in this tight lime green body suit? No.

Kendall and Bella are out in London for the BRIT Awards after party and I guess the models thought it was a costume party because there is no other reason why Kendall would be dressed like THAT and Bella Hadid would be dressed like the fucking cable guy to attend the same event.

The only reason I knew this wasn’t an actual alien was from the size of the cameltoe in that green bodysuit. That’s definitely a Kardashian Kunt.

Tags: bella hadid


